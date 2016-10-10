A Plus One student, J. Josewin Akash (16), allegedly committed suicide by hanging due to frustration after his father did not allow him to take up skating practice, in his residence at Krishnapalayam on Saturday. The police said the boy had changed school after class X. Earlier, he used to go for skating practice and had won at State-level competitions. However, after he joined Plus One in a new school, his father denied him permission to take part in skating practice and advised him to concentrate on his studies.

Karimedu police are investigating. People with a suicidal tendency can get counselling by calling State helpline 104 or Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.