“Postpone polls”

The Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry has appealed to the State Election Commission to defer the elections to local bodies to November in view of Deepavali. In a statement, it pointed out that traders and public would be put to inconvenience if goods and cash were confiscated for infringement of model code of conduct during Deepavali season. Sales would pick up from the first week of October, resulting in movement of goods and cash transactions. Movement of goods would also suffer.

Hence the chamber appealed to the SEC to defer the elections to November to ensure that model code of conduct was not in force till Deepavali.