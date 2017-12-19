Plea against use of roadfor Christmas celebration

more-in

Huge flex banners adorning political faces are being erected as part of the Arumanai Christmas Festival at Pallivillai, Kanniyakumari, complained a petitioner who moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday seeking an injunction on the Christmas celebration to be held at the venue.

Justice S. S. Sundar directed notice to the district authorities to file their counter-affidavits. The case has been adjourned to Wednesday. The petitioner, D. C. Darwin Conston, said that a private party was making elaborate plans for the upcoming Christmas celebration at a narrow panchayat road, which was congested with heavy vehicular traffic.

Also a medical college and hospital were located nearby and the arrangements would affect ambulance services.

The petitioner said that close to 50 flex boards were being erected near the venue, blocking the road.

A dais was being put up and nearly 2,000 chairs would also be used at the venue. He contended that the programme would block traffic and the residential block nearby would be affected by the noise blaring from the public address system.

He said there were other venues nearby which were more spacious such as churches, marriage halls and grounds, but the private party obtained permission for the event and had started decoration work at the venue.