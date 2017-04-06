PIL plea filed against bottling plant

more-in

A public interest litigation petition has been filed in the Madras High Court Bench here seeking a direction to the State government to raze an allegedly unauthorised construction put up by LA Bottlers, one of the co-packers for PepsiCo, on 93,000 square feet of land at Suriyur village in Tiruchi district.

A Division Bench of Justices A. Selvam and N. Authinathan ordered notice, returnable by two weeks, to the government officials as well as the co-packer on the PIL petition preferred by Suriyur Vivasayigal Pathukappu Sangam, an association of agriculturalists, represented by its president T. Ramaraj.

The petitioner association claimed that the State government had passed a G.O. on June 30, 2016, rejecting the co-packer’s request to reclassify the land where it had put up the construction from Mixed Residential Zone to Industrial Zone. Yet, the construction had not been disturbed so far, it said, and sought a direction to raze it.