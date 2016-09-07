A public interest litigation petition has been filed in the Madras High Court Bench here seeking a direction to State Government and Department of Prisons to disburse huge amount of money lying idle under the head of Victim Compensation Fund created by deducting 20 per cent of salary earned by prisoners by undertaking skilled, semi skilled and unskilled works during their incarceration.

Thoothukudi-based advocate E. Athisayakumar had filed the PIL petition claiming that applications made by him under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005 revealed that money collected towards the fund, from the salary paid to convicts incarcerated in almost all major prisons in the State, was not utilised for compensating the victims of crime.

Stating that a considerable number of prisoners in the State were undergoing punishment for murdering their spouses, the petitioner said that their children were leading a hapless life due to the failure of the State to compensate them.