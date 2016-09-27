The Madras High Court Bench here on Monday disposed of a public interest litigation petition pending since 2014 seeking a direction to the Union Ministry of Railways to protect rail passengers from various crimes after recording the steps taken by Railway Protection Force to prevent untoward incidents.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran recorded the submission of S. Balasubramanian, Assistant Security Commissioner, RPF, Southern Railway, that closed circuit television cameras had been installed in almost all important railways stations in the State to keep a check on movement of suspicious people. “Decoy checks are conducted regularly to create awareness among travelling public and regular coordination meetings with Railway Police counterparts are held at all levels to tackle passenger-related offences,” he said and added that joint combing operations were also conducted in important railway stations to exhibit the high profile presence of security agencies.