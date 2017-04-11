PIL against proliferation of diesel autorickshaws

more-in

A public interest litigation petition has been filed in the Madras High Court Bench here to forbear the Regional Transport Officers (RTOs) in the district from issuing permits to diesel autorickshaws, which were being used illegally as shareautorickshaws, and consequently grant permits only to rickshaws that run on LPG.

A Division Bench of Justices A. Selvam and N. Authinathan on Monday directed Special Government Pleader M. Govindan to take notices on behalf of the RTOs for Madurai North, South and Central localities and posted the case, filed by K. Palraj of K. Pudur here, to April 28 for filing of counter affidavits.

The petitioner pointed out that autorickshaws that run on diesel should also carry only three passengers at a time like those which run on petrol as per the permit granted to them.

However, since the diesel autorickshaws were bigger in size compared to their petrol counterparts, they were being used to ply with more than 10 passengers, he said.

Mr. Palraj also stated that the diesel autorickshaws were used illegally to board passengers at will at any place though the permit allows them to carry a maximum of three passengers only from one point of embarkation and deboard them at the desired place. The passengers were also allowed to share the expenses of the journey against the law, he added.

Rashly driven

Referring to the proliferation of such diesel autorickshaws being operated as share autorickshaws in the city, he said that they were driven rashly on the roads much to the inconvenience of other motorists.

The petitioner said that the diesel autorickshaws also occupy most of the space at the bus stands while persuading passengers to get into their vehicles.