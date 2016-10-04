: The Madras High Court Bench here has dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed last year seeking a direction to the State government to implement strictly a Government Order passed on October 3, 1978, and prohibit the practice of naming streets after caste names.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran passed the order after recording the submissions of a Special Government Pleader that the government had already implemented the G.O. and ensured that caste names were not part of the names of streets or roads.

‘Approach EC’

“In our considered view, if the Election Commission has issued the electoral roll with caste names for the streets, the remedy for the petitioner is to approach the Election Commission. So far as the State government is concerned, the petitioner is not able to point out any specific case as to whether the caste name is used for any streets or roads,” the judges said.

The PIL petition had been filed by Father of the Constitution of India Foundation, represented by its managing trustee Pon Dhammabala.