Panel to support victims of gender-based violence

Members of LIC working women sub-committee (Madurai Zone) of All India Insurance Employees Association formed ‘Jeevika’, a special committee to support victims of gender-based violence and their families, here on Wednesday.

It would consist 15 empowered women who would respond to the call of affected women across the zone. Its head G. Aruna said that the aim was to ensure that justice, counselling, economic and medical aid were available to those who required them. She said that the committee had helped several women and children.

“Gender injustice begins even before birth of a girl child,” said Rohini Sridhar, Chief Operating Officer/ Director of Medical Service, Apollo Hospitals, Madurai. There were four kinds of violence against women on a daily basis - physical, sexual, psychological and economical - irrespective of economic, educational and caste barriers.

She said that most women were conditioned to confine their abilities to small spheres. “They turn down promotions that require transfers because they believe that they are bound by their families. I have a problem in achieving my full potential because I am worried about any harm my environment may cause,” she said.

J. Vijaya, joint convenor, Tamil Nadu, brought out instances of polarized gender-based violence in parts of the state. She said that sensitization was the need of the hour. “Fighting for justice is a protest. Stigma against approaching the law for redressal should be abolished. We hope to change that view,” she said.