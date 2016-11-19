Surprised that neither the Explosive Act, 1884 nor the Explosive Rules, 1983 specified the safety distance to be maintained between fireworks shops holding a permanent licence and other establishments, the Madras High Court Bench here on Friday constituted a high-level committee headed by Secretary, Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, to fix the distance.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Nagamuthu and D. Krishnakumar ordered that the Revenue Secretary and Additional Home Secretary of the State government and the Chief Controller of Explosives based in Nagpur shall be the members of the committee, which should hold its first meeting in the second week of December and receive suggestions from police, fire service and other related departments before taking a decision.

They also ordered that a report of the committee should be submitted before the High Court within eight weeks from its first meeting.

Public interest litigation

The orders were passed on a public interest litigation petition accusing police officials in Tiruchi of having granted licence for fireworks shops even inside shopping malls in the city without taking into consideration the grave threat to public life in case of a fire accident at those shops.

During the course of arguments, the judges found that Rule 84 of the Explosives Rules dealing with grant of licence for temporary fireworks shops states that they should maintain a minimum distance of 50 metres from any ‘protected work,’ a term that had been defined under the rules to mean buildings or structures in which people dwell, work or assemble including colleges, schools, hospitals, theatres, cinema houses, shops, the market, factory, place of worship, railway lines, dams and so on.

Similarly, Rule 86(1) and (2) makes it mandatory for magazines (a building or structure intended only for storage of explosives and not manufacturing) and store houses (an independent building, other than a magazine, meant to possess fireworks not exceeding 5,000 kg or safety fuse not exceeding 50,000 meters, not for sale but for transfer to own licensed shop) to maintain ‘safety distance,’ as specified in the rules, from any protected work.

However, Rule 86 (3), which applies to shops licensed for storage and sale of small arms, nitro-compound, fireworks or safety fuse states that they shall be at a distance of minimum 15 metres from premises used for storage of similar explosives, flammable or hazardous materials. It does not specify the distance to be maintained by fireworks shops from protected works such as residential houses, schools and colleges.

Observing that absence of such a crucial legal provision would lead to disastrous consequences such as the incident in Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district, where nine people died reportedly due to asphyxiation in a scan centre functioning close to a fireworks shop which caught fire due to friction while loading crackers into a van on October 20, Mr. Justice Nagamuthu said: “We cannot allow people to die because of the lacunae in the law.”

Though the law empowers the licensing authority to withdraw the licence issued for fireworks shops in case of public danger, the judges said the issue could not be left to the ipse dixit of officials.

“The hallmark of law is its certainty. Therefore, we cannot allow uncertainty to prevail. Either guidelines should be issued or rules should be amended prescribing minimum distance between permanent fireworks shops and protected works,” they added.

