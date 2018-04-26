PAC concludes its visit

Members of Public Accounts Committee of Tamil Nadu Assembly inspecting reverse osmosis plant at Perungulam near Ramanathapuram on Wednesday.

The Public Accounts Committee of the Tamil Nadu Assembly wrapped up its two-day visit to the district after reviewing the progress of work being implemented by various departments, reviewing the progress of works and auditing the accounts on Wednesday.

A day after inspecting developmental works in Rameswaram and Danushkodi, the PAC, headed by K.R. Ramasamy, Congress Legislature Party leader and Karaikudi MLA, inspected developmental works and reviewed the performance of various departments with Collector S. Natarajan and Assembly Secretary K. Selvakumar.

The PAC members visited Kuppanivalasai in Irumeni panchayat and inspected waterbody development and renovation programme by the workers of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, the solid waste management and tree plantation programmes.

The members later inspected the Reverse Osmosis (RO) plant set up at the cost of ₹ 10.26 lakh with MLA constituency development fund at Perunkulam in Ramanathapuram Assembly constituency, represented by Minister for Information Technology M. Manikandan.

They also inspected the renovation of waterbodies at Kazhugoorani and Sakkarakottai villages and the performance of Sewerage Treatment Plant of Ramanathapuram Municipality’s Underground Sewerage System (UGSS) at Madakottan.

In the review meeting in the afternoon, the members sought details about encroachments in various water bodies and the steps taken by the revenue department to retrieve those lands and protect the water bodies. The members also reviewed the programmes being implemented for the benefit of fishermen in the district.

They also verified whether the funds allotted for various welfare schemes reached the beneficiaries and audited the accounts of the departments of public health family welfare, youth and sports welfare, labour and employment, energy, commercial taxes, registration, information technology and Adi Dravidar welfare.

Paramakudi Sub-Collector B. Vishnu Chandran, District Revenue Officer S Muthumari, Project Director, DRDA, Hensi Leema Amalini, and Revenue Divisional Officer R. Suman were among others present in the review meeting.