One more ‘smart school’ for city

Corporation Commissioner S. Aneesh Sekhar inaugurates a smart classroom at EVR Nagammaiyar Girls Higher Secondary School in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R_ASHOK

E.V.R. Nagammaiyar Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School here has been declared a ‘smart school’ under the smart cities project.

After inaugurating a smart classroom for elementary school students on its premises on Thursday, Corporation Commissioner S. Aneesh Sekhar said that with this, there were 10 smart schools in the ‘area based development’ zone under the Smart City Mission.

A sum of ₹20 crore had been allocated for the project to ensure that these schools had modern educational tools to augment textbook learning.

All classrooms would have smart boards, computers and projector, on a par with private schools.

He gave the example of Shiv Nadar, the founder of HCL Technologies, a famous Information Technology company. “The founder of HCL, a world-renowned IT company, studied at Elango Corporation Higher Secondary School. This proves that anyone could reach the stars if the aim was high,” he said.

The Commissioner said a shed for parking cycles would be established on the rear portion of the school.

Smart Hospital

Dr. Sekhar declared Mani Maternity Home in South Masi Street a Smart Hospital under Smart City mission. The patients would have identity cards to facilitate tracking.

Top-notch facilities will be available, he said.