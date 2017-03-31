Official holds talks with fishermen

more-in

A week after fisheries secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi inspected the proposed fish landing site at Kunthukal, near Pamban, Commissioner of Fisheries Beela Rajesh inspected the site, the ongoing reconstruction of fishing harbour at Mookaiyur and held talks with fishermen leaders.

Accompanied by Collector S. Natarajan and Deputy Director, Fisheries P. Isac Jayakumar, Ms. Rajesh inspected the progress of work at Mookaiyur, near Sayalkudi, and said that fishermen, who were the major stakeholders, met once in a month and suggest modifications to suit their requirements.

She also inspected the site at Kunthukal, selected for building fish landing centre at an estimated cost of ₹. 60 crore, the recently built ₹. 11.90-crore fish landing centre at Pamban area and asked the officials to provide public toilets and drinking water facilities to the fisherfolk.

The fishing harbour was being reconstructed at the total cost of ₹. 113.90 crore to decongest the Rameswaram fishing jetty, which was congested with more than 700 mechanised boats. The proposed fish landing centre at Kunthukal was also aimed at decongesting the fishing jetty and persuade a section of fishermen to take to deep sea fishing in Indian Ocean and avoid getting arrested by the Sri Lankan navy in the Palk Bay.

In a meeting with fishermen leaders, Ms. Rajesh sought their views whether they would make use of the facilities and help to decongest the Rameswaram fishing jetty, while advising them not to use banned fishing nets. Fishermen leaders, including P. Sesu Raja, N. J. Bose and Emirat opined that the two facilities would help decongest the fishing jetty to a large extent and wean away a section of fishermen to deep sea fishing.

While fishermen from Thangachimadam and Pamban could shift their fishing base to Kunthukal, others who had come from Mookaiyur could return to their homeland and continue fishing, officials said. The fishermen leaders suggested that the government could make ready the facilities within the stipulated period.

Deepak Bilgi, Wildlife warden, Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park, A. Hilal Ahmed, Fisheries executive engineer, Thoothukudi, and Assistant Director of Fisheries M. Sivakumar were present in the meeting.