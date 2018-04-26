Novel system to monitor crowd

The golden sceptre being handed over to Karumuttu T. Kannan, Fit Person, Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, during the coronation of Goddess Meenakshi as part of ongoing Chithirai Festival in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

For the first time, the police would use face recognising camera system to identify anti-social elements during the Chithirai festival.

There may be chances for anti-social elements to mingle in the crowd utilising a large turnout of devotees. State-of-art cameras, with faces of over 8000 anti-social elements uploaded, would instantly spot the faces whenever he or she crosses the cameras. These cameras would be installed around the Meenakshi Temple during the celestial wedding.

A total of 5,000 personnel including officers would be deployed for the celestial wedding and the car festival, said Inspector General and Commissioner of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal.

Likewise, pan-view cameras and drones would be deployed for surveillance, which would enable the police to handle crowd management in a methodical way. “May I Help You” centres would be positioned at vantage locations around the temple so that in the event of any missing persons reported, the police would be able to flash the message to the centres for effective search.

The police have made elaborate arrangements for the celestial wedding, which will take place on April 27 at the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple between 9 and 9.30 a.m. Public, who have free darshan pass can enter the temple through south tower. Those with ₹ 200 tickets should enter from north tower and ₹ 500 ticket holders and VIPs would be permitted through west tower to witness the celestial wedding. The entry would begin from 6 a.m. onwards. After the celestial wedding, devotees should move out through north and west towers.

Six counters would be kept open including at Kunnathoor Chatram, Old CPO office, among other locations, for depositing footwears. The devotees should not bring their mobile phones.