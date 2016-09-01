The Madras High Court Bench here on Wednesday ordered notice to Southern Railway on a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed against closure of a reportedly 75-year-old railway station situated at Karupatti village, between Sholavandan and Vadipatti near here, on August 16. Justices Nooty Ramamohana Rao and S.S. Sundar sought the response of the railway administration on the PIL petition filed by U. Rajendran, a ward member of Karupatti Panchayat. The petitioner had claimed that there was no rationale in closing the station after spending Rs.35 lakh for laying a platform in 2014.

