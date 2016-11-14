Union Minister of State for Highways, Road Transport and Shipping Pon. Radhakrishnan on Sunday alleged that distribution of cash to voters by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam continued in an unrestrained manner in Tirupparankundram, Thanjavur and Aravakurichi Assembly constituencies, where election will be conducted on November 19.

Addressing a press meet here on Sunday, he blamed Election Commission of India for failing to take stringent action and said there was no difference between the situation ahead of May election and the present scenario in Thanjavur and Aravakurichi constituencies. “It looks like there was no need for the EC to postpone the elections in these constituencies as cash distribution continues to be rampant even now,” he alleged.

Alleging that the situation was similar in Tirupparankundram as well, Mr. Radhakrishnan said though the EC claimed to have deployed more surveillance teams, one could rarely spot a team within the constituency.