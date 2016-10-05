The Madras High Court has held that beneficiaries of a decision taken by the State government in 2003 to appoint noon-meal organisers with B.Ed. as government school teachers through a special test would be entitled to get 50 per cent of their earlier service taken into account for calculating their pensionable service.

Dismissing a State appeal, a Division Bench of Justices Huluvadi G. Ramesh and M.V. Muralidaran rejected the contention that 50 per cent of previous service could be considered for pension only in case of employees who were in temporary service for long before being regularised, and not in case of those who were appointed as teachers through a special test.

“The appellant cannot contend that the two decades of service rendered by the writ petitioner as a noon-meal organiser should go into drain and negate pension to him,” the Division Bench said, refusing to interfere with a single judge’s order under challenge. The Bench pointed out that the appeal had been preferred against an order passed by a single judge on November 27, 2013 in favour of K. Damodaran, who had served as a noon-meal organiser since 1984 before being appointed as a teacher in 2003 and reaching the age of superannuation in 2010.

Rejects State’s contention that only employees in temporary service for long could be considered for pension