Madurai

No charge for mobile toilets

Corporation Commissioner S. Aneesh Sekhar said that mobile toilets placed near the temple and northern banks of the Vaigai can be used without any fee on April 27, 28, 29 and 30 during the Chithirai Festival.

He said that about 200 additional conservancy workers would be deployed near Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple to clean the area after distribution of temple prasadam on April 27. After the temple car festival on April 28, mobile toilets would be shifted to the northern banks of the Vaigai before Lord Kallazhagar’s entry into the river.

