The murder of Palanivelu, a young Dalit activist of Periakottai in Dindigul district, could have been averted had the police acted on a complaint alleging threat to his life , said Evidence, a human rights organisation, and wanted the Vadamadurai police to arrest all the suspects in the murder case.

A fact-finding team of Evidence, which visited Periakottai, the native place of the victim, an assistant secretary of a local youth welfare association, said that Palanivelu was helping the villagers in accessing benefits through welfare schemes and was also discouraging the youth from getting addicted to liquor and tobacco. The villagers told the team that the deceased was also encouraging children to go to school.

Kaliswari, his wife, said that a group of three youths, which sold liquor bought from TASMAC outlets to the villagers, did not like Palanivelu’s activities and one of its members even attacked him. Though the local police were aware of the incident, they did not take any action, she alleged.Palanivelu was brutally murdered by an armed gang, while he was riding his two-wheeler along the Kaapiliyaapatti Road on August 29. Though the police had registered a case, they have not arrested all the accused.A. Kathir, Executive Director of Evidence, appealed to the government to sanction Rs 25 lakh as compensation to his legal heirs and also a government job to Palanivelu’s wife.

When contacted, Vadamadurai police said that three suspects Suryaprakash, Muthuveeran and Bagavathi had surrendered in a court, while the others would be arrested soon.