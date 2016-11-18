From January 1, use of plastic articles will be banned in and around Sundareswarar Temple here. Madurai Corporation has embarked on a big plan to this effect.

Commissioner Sandeep Nanduri and his team started a signature campaign at the Mattuthavani Integrated Bus Stand here on Thursday.

The city, which has been selected for the Smart City Project, has a number of innovative programmes in line with Meenakshi Temple as the fulcrum. Cleanliness is the buzzword and conservancy workers have been trained to remove wastes well before the day commenced in tourist spots such as the Temple area and Thirumalai Naick Palace.

The campaign vehicle, which was flagged off by Mr. Sandeep Nanduri, would go around the Meenakshi Temple and create an awareness among the devotees and public to use only permitted plastics. It would also move around stretches like Kamarajar Salai, Anna Nagar, Teppakulam, Vilakuthoon to draw the attention of public.

Explaining about the ills of plastic, the Commissioner told reporters that dumping plastic wastes in channels resulted in the passage getting blocked. Likewise, plastic pipes were prone to bursts in drinking water pipelines and sewage lines. “Only when public cooperated by not using it, we can achieve the goal and have a plastic-free city,” he said.

The campaigners also appealed to the public to use cloth bag or the plastics which were permitted and jute bags, which were not only eco-friendly but also didn’t pose a threat to the environment. Imposing fines was not at all a remedy and the Corporation expected wholehearted support from the residents, he stressed.

Maniyammai School correspondent Varadarajan, Collector (Training) Vishnu Chandrasekar, City Health Officer (in-charge) Senthilkumar, Assistant Health Officer Parthiban and others participated in the signature campaign launch.