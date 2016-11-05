The Madras High Court Bench here on Friday directed the Director of Social Welfare V. Amuthavalli to come out with a better statement by November 28 on steps taken by the State Government and proposals pending for effective implementation of the provisions of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

A Divison Bench of Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran also directed Ms. Amuthavalli, who was present in the court, to come back on the next date of hearing also so that the court could pass comprehensive orders directing all other government department to coordinate with her department in providing better facilities for senior citizens.

The interim order was passed on a public interest litigation petition filed in 2011 by K. Ramprabhu, founder of Madurai based Indiram Educational and Social Welfare Trust that had been organising Thatha Patti Welfare Clubs in schools and colleges besides conducting various awareness programmes on taking care of elders without abandoning them.

In a report filed in the court on Friday, Ms. Amuthavalli stated that the State Government had taken steps to establish at least one Old Age Home in every district to accommodate a minimum of 150 senior citizens and accordingly, Rs.56 lakh per annum was being sanctioned to 28 old age homes, set up through voluntary organisations, in 26 districts. It was also stated that the Centre was also providing financial assistant to Non Governmental Organisations to run old age homes and that the central grant-in-aid to the tune of Rs.7.4 crore for the financial year 2016-17 was being used for implementation of various schemes, through NGOs, for the welfare of the aged and indigent.

The Director said District Social Welfare Officers had been instructed to identify abandoned senior citizens and provide shelter to them.