The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has written to the Directorate of Adi Dravidar Welfare (ADW) in Tamil Nadu demanding immediate response on the action taken regarding sanctioning of Post-Matric scholarship to Scheduled Caste (SC) students studying through distance education.

In a letter sent recently by its State Office (Tamil Nadu and Puducherry), NCSC has referred to its previous letter sent last year regarding the same issue, for which the Director of ADW had responded saying that it was waiting for the State government to formulate guidelines for sanctioning the scholarship for distance education students.

No communication

However, NCSC in its present letter had pointed out that there was no further communication from ADW department in this regard.

NCSC took up the issue last year following a complaint by B. Pandiyaraja from Madurai who had applied for the scholarship while pursuing his masters in Social Work (MSW) through distance education from the Tamil University in Thanjavur.

“As I did not get a proper response from the ADW department, I approached NCSC in September last year,” Mr. Pandiyaraja also said.

“The guidelines issued by the Central government says that the scheme is applicable to students studying through distance education. Hence, the State government cannot deny that citing procedural delays,” he added.

Bharathi Prabhu, Secretary of Thudi Movement, which fought for proper implementation of the Post-Matric scholarship scheme, said that the situation was same a few years before even for students pursuing engineering, medicine and other courses through regular classes.

“Only after continuous follow-ups, a large number of SC engineering students are availing the benefits now,” he said.

Stating that a large number of SC students from impoverished background enrol for distance education, he said proper implementation of the scheme and creating awareness about using it would benefit them to a great extent.

Acknowledging that Post-Matric scholarships are not yet awarded to distance education students, an official from ADW department here said that many applications received from candidates pursuing courses through distance education at Madurai Kamaraj University has been kept pending for long.