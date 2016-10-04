The Madras High Court Bench here on Monday directed the State government to fill within four weeks the post of Chairman, Tamil Nadu Private Schools Fee Determination Committee, after recording a statement made by Additional Advocate General that steps were under way to fill the vacancy.

The First Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice S. Nagamuthu passed the order on a public interest litigation petition which claimed that the post had not been filled up for more than nine months since the tenure of the former High Court judge S.R. Singharavelu came to an end in December last.

The petitioner, B. Karthee of Madurai, claimed that the committee was supposed to fix fee for around 12,000 private schools in the State and the absence of a chairman had led to some of the schools charging excess fee.