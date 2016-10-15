The district police here have registered a case regarding the mysterious blast that occurred in an abandoned well close to Kottampatti police station on Thursday. The police have registered the case under Section 286 of the Indian Penal Code that deals with negligent conduct with respect to explosive substances.

Although no one was injured in the minor blast, police sources said that the windowpanes of the police station and the adjacently located police quarters and a house developed cracks in the impact.

Superintendent of Vijayendra S. Bidari said that the material collected from the site had been sent for chemical analysis. “The material had not been put there recently. It must have been lying there for years as garbage. Preliminary investigation has revealed that it was some urea like material. We have sent it for further analysis,” he said. He said police were not suspecting any criminal motive or involvement of anyone in the explosion at this stage.