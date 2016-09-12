Bharathiya Muslim Mahila Andolan and Sadhanai Pura Women Federation (TN) strongly condemned “the patriarchal, inhuman and shameful propositions” put up by All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), in its affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court, justifying triple talaq and polygamy.

In a statement here on Sunday, BMMA State convener Jaibu Nisha Reyazbabu said the Board’s stand that “men have greater reasoning power compared to women” smacked of a medieval mindset and prejudice against women.

Its justification of polygamy and triple talaq contravened the Constitution and the principles of gender justice in Islam. Nowhere in the Islamic world was triple talaq legal, she added.

A majority of Muslim women across the country would not tolerate biases and prejudices against them.

They expected to be treated with respect and dignity.

Not only should triple talaq be legally abolished but also misogynist practices such as ‘Halala’, underage marriages, ‘Muta’ marriages and polygamy and any form of unilateral divorce without recorded arbitration must be legally abolished, she demanded.

The entire Muslim family law as practised in India must be codified to enable Muslim women to live with dignity and respect, she added.