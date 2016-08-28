E. Gayathri. Vice-Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Music and Fine Arts University, releasing the Golden Jubilee Celebrations Souvenir of Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Vidyalayam in Madurai on Saturday. B. Ganapathi Sarma receives the first copy.

Musicians should not rest on their laurels but keep on improving through hard work, said ‘Veena’ E. Gayathri, Vice-Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Music and Fine Arts University, on Saturday.

Addressing the golden jubilee celebrations of Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Vidyalayam here, Ms. Gayathri said that a musician was always a student and should work hard to improve musical skills. The results would be proportionate to the labour, she said. The Vice-Chancellor advised students passing out of music schools and colleges to justify their degrees and congratulated the Vidyalayam for upholding standards of music over a period of 50 years.

K. N. Renganatha Sarma, Principal (in charge), narrated how the music school started by Ambujam Krishna in 1959 got affiliated to Madurai University as an institution of higher learning in 1966. At present, 34 scholars were pursuing their research for the award of Ph.D. B. Ganapathi Sarma, president, presided over the celebrations. Ms. Gayathri released the golden jubilee souvenir on the occasion. Former principals and teachers were felicitated by the Vidyalayam office-bearers.

The function was preceded by a series of music concerts by former and present students.