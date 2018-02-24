Farmer hacked to death near Natham

more-in

Dindigul

A farmer, D. Ambalraj (40) of Kambarpatti was found hacked to death in a farm along Kambarpatti-Gopalpatti Road on Saturday morning.

The police suspect that a land dispute with his relatives could have led to the murder.

The body was found at around 8 a.m. with cut injuries on his head and shoulders.

Dindigul Rural Deputy Superintendent of Police Gopal and Natham Inspector of Police P. Ramanarayanan inspected the spot.

The police said that Ambalraj was last found going with his relative Murugesan on Friday evening.

Ambalraj’s brother was hacked to death in 2001 over a property dispute. The police suspect that the same gang could be behind Ambalraj’s murder too.