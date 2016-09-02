A gang of six that reportedly abducted a person from Villivakkam, Chennai, murdered him at Radhapuram in Tirunelveli district and set fire to the body using sugar and petrol in August 2007 has got a temporary reprieve from the murder case after finding fault with an order passed by a Judicial Magistrate in 2010.

Allowing a criminal revision petition preferred by one of the gang members, S. Shyam Sundar Singh Nadar, the Madras High Court Bench here has quashed an order passed by Valliyoor Magistrate on July 27, 2010 permitting Radhapuram police to reopen the murder case, which was closed in 2009 since it could not be solved for long.

Justice P. Devadass held that a Judicial Magistrate, who had accepted a negative final report filed by the police terming a case undetected, could not order its reopening. Such an order could be passed only by a superior judicial forum after setting aside the acceptance of final report.

The judge also directed the Registrar (Judicial) of the High Court Bench to place his judgment before the Chief Justice for being circulated to all judicial officers serving in the State and the Union Territory of Puducherry since it contained “some guidance on an important aspect of criminal law.”

According to the prosecution in the present case, an unidentified charred body was found on a private land at Singara Thope in Radhapuram taluk on August 26, 2007. The police initially registered a case under Section 174 (police to investigate suspicious death) of Code of Criminal Procedure and subsequently altered it to Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code.

However, the investigating officer could not fix either the identity of the deceased or those who committed the crime for more than 18 months. Hence, a negative final report was filed on March 21, 2009 and the Magistrate accepted it.

Subsequently, Muneerpallam police arrested a gang in connection with an Explosive Substances Act case in 2010. During the course of investigation, the police came to light that one of the gang members, S.S.S. Nadar (the present review petitioner), was also involved in the Radhapuram murder. The suspect reportedly confessed that they had abducted a person from Chennai at the instance of his gang member Baskaran and murdered him in Tirunelveli.

Since Nadar reportedly told the police that the identity of the victim and motive behind the murder were known only to Baskaran, the police made an application before Valliyoor Judicial Magistrate and obtained an order for reopening the case.