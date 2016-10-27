One person surrendered before a judicial magistrate court here on Wednesday in connection with Tuesday’s murder of a murder accused, R. Nagendran, at Nagamalai Pudukottai.

The police said that N. Sarathkumar (24) of Sammattipuram surrendered before Judicial Magistrate Court VI. Meanwhile, the police said that the search for other gang members was on.

The head constable, Periya Karuppan, who was injured in an accidental blast of country-made bomb during a search for the murder accused in a house at Pulloothu had shown improvement in his health condition.

The police said that he had been shifted out of the intensive care unit in the private hospital.

The body of Nagendran was handed over to the family members after post-mortem.

Two arrested

The city police have arrested two persons — L. Karthik (40) of Anna Nagar and R. Suresh (23) of Nilakottai — in connection with several criminal cases reported in the city and recovered over 29 sovereigns of gold, 6.5 kg of silver articles and also several home appliances from them.

The police said that they were intercepted while riding a motorbike without number plate during a vehicle check.

They were involved in robbery and burglary cases in various districts.