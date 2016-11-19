As part of the ongoing week-long events to create awareness of aspects of child rights and to popularise the ‘1098’ Childline, a multi-stakeholder meet on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was held here on Friday. Personnel from various government departments, including Health, Education, Social Welfare, Social Defense and Labour, participated in the meeting, which was organised by Childline Madurai in association with District Legal Services Authority and Madurai Institute of Social Sciences. C. Jim Jesudoss, Director of Chlidline Madurai, said the implementation of the Act depended on collaboration from various departments. T. Paneerselvam, Secretary, DLSA, Madurai and D. Dhansekarapandian, Deputy Director, Social Defense, also attended the meeting.

