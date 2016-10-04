The Madras High Court Bench here on Monday adjourned to October 24 the hearing on a second anticipatory bail application preferred by R. Gowri, mother of Rajya Sabha member Sasikala Pushpa, in a case booked against her by the Thoothukudi police under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other penal laws on charges of ill-treating and sexually harassing two domestic aides.

Justice B. Gokuldas adjourned the hearing at the request of the prosecution.

The first advance bail application was dismissed by the Bench on September 14 along with the applications filed by Ms. Pushpa, her husband I. Lingeswara Thilagan and son L. Pradeep Raja who were the prime accused in the case.

Justice V.M. Velumani had denied them the relief on the ground that charges under the POCSO Act were grave.

