R. Gopalakrishnan, MP, has earmarked Rs 2.10 crore from his Member of Parliament- Local Area Development (MP-LAD) fund for laying roads in the city.

Officials said here on Thursday that the State government had recently allocated funds for all the corporations to re-lay roads damaged by the rain. Though Madurai Corporation received Rs. 25 crore, Commissioner Sandeep Nanduri had approached the elected representatives to allocate funds from MP-LAD for the works.

According to the officials, administrative sanction has been accorded and work orders will be issued to the contractors soon.

When contacted, Mr. Gopalakrishnan, said his MP-LAD fund would be utilised for re-laying roads in 76 wards in the city. He had also earmarked Rs. 80 lakh for construction of toilets and compound walls for government schools and for laying paver-block roads.

The MP had sanctioned Rs. 1.15 crore for laying approach roads to cremation sheds in Melur and Madurai East areas. The district administration had identified eight villages that required such approach roads.

For the first time, the district administration had planned to install two reverse osmosis plants for the benefit of villagers in Sakkudi and Mangulam, the MP said.