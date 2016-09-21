They were found to have indulged in large-scale exam malpractice

Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) on Tuesday informed the Madras High Court Bench here of having been recommended by an internal committee to cancel admission of 400 students pursuing various courses through distance education from its Dharmapuri study centre and not readmit them to any of its courses in the future due to “large-scale malpractice in the examinations held between May 16 and June 5 last”.

During the hearing of a writ petition before Justice V. Bharathidasan, the university counsel T. Sakthi Kumaran produced a copy of minutes of a meeting of a Committee on Examination, Discipline and Students Welfare held on September 12. The four-member committee led by MKU Registrar had also “strongly recommended” cancellation of approval granted by the varsity to the study centres in Dharmapurai and Tiruppattur since the latter had played a vital role in the malpractice.

The committee, comprising Syndicate member A. Vijayarangan, Head of the Department of Inorganic Chemistry A. Ramu and Head of the Department of Entrepreneurship Studies K. Ravichandran, said an enquiry conducted with respect to genuineness of answer scripts purportedly received from Tiruppattur Examination Centre on June 19 had revealed that they belong to the candidates who had been admitted to Dharmapuri study centre.

It was also found that the answer scripts had not been dispatched by R. Sumithra, Coordinator of Tiruppattur Study and Examination Centre, under her signature and stamp and they were not accompanied by attendance statement duly signed by the candidates. Instead, the answer scripts had been put in covers bearing the signature and stamp of the headmaster of a school in Tiruppattur where the examinations were held, stuffed in a bag and kept in the Tapal section of the university.

Further, Ms. Sumithra had made a deposition in writing to the committee that only 15 students wrote the examinations in Tiruppattur centre and that she handed over the remaining blank answer scripts to Dharmapuri study centre a few days after the examinations.

“The said 400 students belonging to Dharmapuri study centre have not appeared for the examinations in Tiruppattur examination centre... There is a deliberate, wilful and large-scale malpractice in this case which has happened with the complete knowledge and support of the coordinator of Dharmapuri study centre run by Global Academy for Management,” the Committee concluded.

After asking why can’t the university lodge a police complaint with respect to the malpractices, the judge adjourned the hearing in the case by a week and directed the university counsel to file an additional affidavit containing the recommendations made by the committee.

