A 30-year-old youth, M. Kannan, who went missing four days back, was found dead with his body partially decomposed in a quarry pit in Keezhavalavu near Melur on Thursday.

Police said the deceased, a native of Elanthamangalam of Sivaganga district, was working in Qatar till 2012. Ever since his return, he did not go home.

He had been staying with a widow, Lakshmi (35), for the past four years.

In his complaint, Kannan’s brother M. Boominathan (27) said Kannan used to call his mother over phone every day. Hence, when he did not call her for four consecutive days, he went in search of his brother.

When he enquired Lakshmi, she was evasive in her reply, he said.

On September 30, he lodged a complaint, based on which Keezhavalavu police registered a man-missing case. After his body was found on Thursday, the police altered the case to suspicious death and took it to Government Hospital, Melur.

Lakshmi, mother of three children, was absconding, the police said.

T. Kallupatti case

Meanwhile, in the other case of suspicious death reported in T. Kallupatti on Wednesday, the police were yet to identify the woman whose body was found in a decomposed state.

Police said that a bruise was found on the neck of the woman.