: Whether a foetus carried by a minor girl in her womb is a pain or pleasure is a matter of subjective opinion of the girl concerned, the Madras High Court Bench here said, and held that it was absolutely necessary to obtain her consent before terminating the pregnancy. Dismissing a writ petition filed by the father of one such girl, Justice S. Vimala said: “Considering the right to life, which includes the right to beget a life and the right to dignity, the right to autonomy and bodily integrity, the foetus cannot be ordered to be aborted against the wishes of the victim girl.”

The judge pointed out that termination of pregnancy as such was an offence under the Indian Penal Code. However, to save doctors from penal consequences, Section 3 of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971 provides for exceptions under which such termination was not an offence. Even under the 1971 enactment, termination of pregnancy was not a rule but only an exception and Section 3 (2) of the Act categorically states that a pregnancy of a length of 12 weeks or below could be terminated if its continuance would risk the life of the woman or cause grave physical or mental injury. It also permits termination if there was substantial risk of the child being born with abnormalities.