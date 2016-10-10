Hundreds of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam cadres took out a milk pot procession to the Lord Subramaniyaswamy temple at Tirupparankundram praying for the speedy recovery of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on Sunday.

Led by Minister for Revenue R.B. Udhayakumar, MLA V.V. Rajan Chellappa participated in the procession in which around 10,000 persons, mostly women, took part. The party cadre prayed for the early recovery of Ms. Jayalalithaa, who has been hospitalised in a private hospital in Chennai since September 22.

The milk was used to perform abhishekam to the presiding deity.