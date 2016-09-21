Goods cannot be retained unless their release has been stayed by the court, says Bench

Mere filing of revision petitions before higher officials without obtaining stay of release orders passed by appellate authorities cannot be cited as a reason to deny return of gold confiscated by Customs officials from inbound passengers at airports, the Madras High Court Bench here has said.

Justice M.V. Muralidaran said the officials were bound to implement release orders passed by appellate authorities unless they had been stayed by officer empowered to revise the orders since a long delay in release of goods could reduce their market value to the detriment of the importers. He made the observation while passing identical but separate orders on 10 writ petitions in which orders were reserved in the Principal Seat of the High Court in Chennai on July 27 and delivered at its Bench here as he had been presiding over the proceedings here since September 6.

The petitioners included three passengers from whom 31 gold bars weighing 3,100 gm were confiscated on their return from Singapore. Similarly, 1,389 gm of gold had been seized from five passengers from Dubai, 500 gm from a passenger from Kuwait, and 60 gm from Sri Lanka. The judge contended once a revision had been filed, the passengers should either approach the revision authority seeking return of their property or wait for the latter to take a decision on the revision applications moved by the department.