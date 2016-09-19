A day-long conference on recent advancements in medical specialities organised by the Department of Medicine at Velammal Medical College Hospital and Research Institute was held here on Sunday.

Doctors from across the State, specialists in different fields, participated and shared their knowledge. Inaugurating the conference, S.S. Annamalaisamy, a senior consultant physician and cardiologist from Madurai, said such conferences helped in updating one’s knowledge, which in turn helped the patients. “Today, there is too much reliance on the Internet for knowledge. However, it is not equivalent to discussing with senior doctors and learning from their experience,” he said.

Discussions were held on various topics, including acute interstitial lung diseases, immunomodulators, managing sepsis in intensive care units, modifiable movement disorders and oncodiagnosis. A debate was also organised on oral anti-coagulation therapy.

N. Subramanian, Assistant Professor and Consultant Rheumatologist of the hospital, said 160 doctors, predominantly from southern districts, participated in the conference. “This is the second consecutive year that we are conducting this conference. This year, we also had a quiz programme for postgraduate students,” he said. N. Kasirajan, senior consultant physician and cardiologist, S. Asokan, hospital vice-chairman, and Dean R.M. Raja Muthaiah were present.