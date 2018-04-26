Medical insurance scheme, a boon to 1,25,936 patients

more-in

As many as 1,25,936 patients had benefited from the Chief Minister’s Medical Insurance Scheme causing an expenditure of ₹ 282 crore to the exchequer, said Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao.

Speaking at a mass contact programme at Keeripatti, Uthapanayakanur near Usilampatti, he said here on Wednesday that patients, who required surgeries, were treated free of cost. The insurance scheme was a boon to the people.

The district administration had issued old age pension orders to 1,25,718 persons.

Officials had conducted door-to-door check and included eligible persons under the welfare scheme.

When the people of Keeripatti asked for steps to desilt water bodies, he said that all the 33 tanks in the Usilampatti region would be desilted and sought the cooperation of villagers to keep their dwellings clean and green. “I will be happy to see Keeripatti as a model village in all respects soon,” he said. Villagers assured him to extend cooperation.

The Collector distributed assistance from different departments, worth ₹ 44.59 lakh, to 365 persons. Officials said 1.89 lakh petitions had been received during Amma Thittam camps till March 31. Of this, 1.11 lakh petitions had been disposed of.

The public were asked to make use of e-service counters/ kiosks available in their areas through which they can get access to government schemes and submit petitions for changes, if any, in patta books.

The objective of the e-service counters was to reduce the travel time of the public to the Collectorate or other offices.

The Collector went around various stalls put up by the Information and Publicity Department about the government’s achievements and welfare schemes.

Usilampatti MLA Neethipathi, RDO Suganya, Special Deputy Collector Shanta, Differently Abled Welfare Officer Brahmanayagam and District Social Welfare Officer Shanthi participated in the programme.