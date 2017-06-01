MBA course to continue in MKU college

more-in

The MBA course, offered in Madurai Kamaraj University College here, will be continued, said P.P. Chellathurai, Vice-Chancellor, on Wednesday.

The university has recently decided to stop fresh admissions to the course in the college for the upcoming academic year as the college did not have approval from All India Council for Technical Education.

Students who had already completed MBA, which was started in the college in 2013, and students from the ongoing batches had made a representation to Mr. Chellathurai, who took charge as VC on Saturday, raising apprehension over the validity of their degrees.

Mr. Chellathurai, speaking to the media on Wednesday, however, said that the earlier decision of the university had been revoked since All India Council for Technical Education approval was not required for university-approved MBA course as per a Supreme Court ruling.

Other issues

Welcoming the decision, a section of faculty members in the college, said that other issues with the MBA department should also be sorted out by the university soon.

“Presently MBA department in the college is functioning along with the Commerce department, which is against convention. Since there is a BBA department in the college, the MBA department should be merged with it. There is also a need to fill teaching staff vacancies,” a faculty member, speaking on anonymity, said.