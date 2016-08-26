Mayor E.Bhuvaneshwari inaugurating work for laying paver blocks near Ramar temple in Palayamkottai on Thursday.

Mayor E. Bhuvaneshwari inaugurated paver block laying work near Ramar Temple in Palayamkottai on Thursday.

As North Mada Street near Ramar Temple in ward 24 in Palayamkottai Zone of the Corporation was badly in need of a new road or paver blocks, the work has been started on an outlay of Rs. 6.90 lakh. After inaugurating the work, Ms. Bhuvaneshwari appealed to the public to cooperate with the Corporation in segregating degradable and non-degradable wastes at source.

She also urged the public not to use use-and-throw non-degradable plastic products, especially plastic bags.

The residents should avoid open defecation by constructing a toilet in every house. “We’ll construct 3,100 individual household toilets under ‘Swachh Bharat’ scheme during this fiscal,” Ms. Bhuvaneshwari said.