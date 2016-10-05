A mini mathematics training and talent search programme, funded by the National Board for Higher Education, will be conducted at Yadava College here from November 28 to December 3.

Any second year or third year undergraduate student of mathematics is eligible to apply for the residential programme. Students from any part of India can fill the online application athttp://accounts.mtts.org.in/ http://yadavacollege.organd send a signed copy of the printout, along with the teacher's recommendation, to the local coordinator, M. Azhagappan, Head, Department of Mathematics, Yadava College, Madurai-625014, Tamil Nadu.

The application will be available online till October 15. Selection will be based on the student's academic credentials and recommendation of a teacher closely associated with the student. Names of selected candidates will be published on October 25.