An 18-year-old boy stabbed to death a 55-year-

old man, P. Arivazhagan,

at Bharat Nagar under

K. Pudur police station

limits on Sunday evening.

The police said that the boy, riding a motorbike, had hit Arivazhagan’s bicycle

parked in Bharat Nagar

4th Street. The man is said

to have abused the boy

that enraged him.

The boy rushed to his grandmother’s house, brought a knife and stabbed the man on his chest and ribs.

The man was rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries. K. Pudur police

have picked up the boy

for interrogation.