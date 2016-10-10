An 18-year-old boy stabbed to death a 55-year-
old man, P. Arivazhagan,
at Bharat Nagar under
K. Pudur police station
limits on Sunday evening.
The police said that the boy, riding a motorbike, had hit Arivazhagan’s bicycle
parked in Bharat Nagar
4th Street. The man is said
to have abused the boy
that enraged him.
The boy rushed to his grandmother’s house, brought a knife and stabbed the man on his chest and ribs.
The man was rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries. K. Pudur police
have picked up the boy
for interrogation.
