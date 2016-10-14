The city police have arrested a 42-year-old autorickshaw-driver, K. Kannadasan, for having cheated an employee of a nationalised bank of Rs. 21 lakh and harassing her seeking more money.

Police said the 56-year-old widow had engaged the driver for ferrying her son to school. Over a period, using his acquaintance, the driver had borrowed money from the woman citing various reasons. Despite not returning the money, he started making sexual advances and threatened her to part with Rs. 50 lakh by showing some photographs.

The Koodal Pudur police arrested him for criminal breach of trust, cheating, making sexual advances, extortion and criminal intimidation and under the provision of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.