C. Chinnayan (55) of Seminipatti allegedly consumed poison in an apparent suicide bid complaining against an unnamed policeman of Vadipatti station of demanding money to take action on his complaint lodged on September 11.

Police sources said that the man was found lying in an unconscious state at the Vadipatti bus stand on Tuesday morning and people of his village had rushed him to the Government Hospital in Vadipatti.

After first-aid, he was admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital.

The police said that his condition was improving, though he was yet to gain consciousness.

The police said that a bottle of pesticide and another bottle of soft drinks were found near him.

The man was in possession of a written complaint against the police demanding Rs.5,000 to act on his complaint lodged against his younger brother Murugan. In his first petition, Chinnayan had complained that Murugan had snapped the electric wire in his house over a quarrel.

However, police said that the Tuesday’s complaint found in his possession was not written by Chinnayan, but someone else. Chinnayan had only signed the petition.

The police said that further enquiry into the incident could be taken only after Chinnayan regained consciousness.