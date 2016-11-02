Enraged over his wife, R. Meenakshi (32), having filed a divorce petition, a butcher, P. Rajasekar (35), attacked her and her mother P. Pandiammal (46) on Sammattipuram Main Road here on Monday.

Police said Rajasekar was angered as Ms. Meenakshi, residing on Santhana Mariamman Temple Street, sought Rs. 15,000 as alimony from him post-divorce. Rajasekar had been threatening her to withdraw the divorce petition. However, Ms. Meenakshi, a mother of two children, did not budge.

The couple, married for 10 years, had been living separately for more than one year.

When Ms. Meenakshi and her mother were walking on the road, Rajasekar assaulted Ms. Meenakshi with a knife. She sustained bleeding injuries on her head and hands. Shocked over the attack, Ms. Pandiammal tried to prevent further attack on her daughter. However, Rajasekar attacked her too, and she suffered injuries on her hand and leg. Both the women had been admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital, police said.