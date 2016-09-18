State has invested around Rs.300 crore, says Health Minister

Commending the Confederation of Indian Industry (Madurai zone) for organising a medical exhibition - MEDex 2016, Health Minister C. Vijaya Baskar said that Madurai had been witnessing a robust growth in infrastructure building and the State government had invested around Rs.300 crore here.

Inaugurating a two-day fourth edition of the expo at Lakshmi Sundaram Hall, the Minister said that next to Chennai, the Temple City had become the medical hub in the State. Gone were the days, when people travelled far away places for complex treatment, as they were available here.

Apart from constructing new buildings and facilities at the government hospitals, state-of-the-art equipment was also coming up. Madurai stood as a referral centre to southern districts.

Private and corporate hospitals too contributed in a big way to treat the needy, thus taking the State to greater heights. Under such circumstances, the efforts of the CII in conducting such an exhibition brought in much needed impetus to the sector. By bringing the manufacturers and the consumers (doctors and hospitals) on a common platform would benefit. Dissemination of the latest technology and passing on the advantages to patients may reach more needy persons, Dr. Vijaya Baskar said.

Ministers ‘Sellur’ K. Raju and R.B. Udayakumar also spoke.

Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao said that Madurai had benefited in a big way from the Chief Minister’s Medical Insurance Scheme that a little over Rs.200 crore had been invested on them through the scheme. Health camps conducted across the district had enabled in preventive care and early diagnosis. In his address, CII (Madurai zone) chairman Anbukani said that the government had announced establishment of an industrial corridor along Madurai-Thoothukudi stretch.

Expo Chairman Satish Devadoss said that over 350 delegates were participating and the experts would discuss organ donation and disposal of biomedical waste. For the first time, small hospitals and nursing homes were roped in to the meet and expected to discuss threadbare the challenges faced in running hospitals in the present scenario.