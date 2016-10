RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Pournami Puja, Railway Colony, 7 p.m.

Sri Hari Baktha Samajam: Laksharchana for Sri Venkateswara Swami, 5.30 a.m., Mahasangalpam 7.30 a.m., Annadanam 12 noon, Sri Vishnu Sahasranama Parayanam 5.30 p.m., devotional music by Selvi Jamuna and Jagatha 6.30 p.m., Bhajan 7.30 p.m. Mangala aarathi, Sri Radhakrishna Temple, Yadava Panpaatu Kazhaga Mandapam, 120-ft road, Surveyor Colony, 8 p.m.

Ramakrishna Math: Discourse on ‘Mahaangalin Varalaaru’ by K. R. Natesan, 5.45 p.m., aarathi, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

Prasanna Venkatachalapathi Temple: Purattasi Brahmotsavam, procession of deity, 10.30 a.m., Teppa Utsavam, Tallakulam, 6 p.m.

Kuttiah Swamigal Mutt: Discourse on ‘Kambaramayanam’ by Tiruchi K. Kalyanaraman, 165 South Veli Street, 6.30 p.m.

Tiruvalluvar Mandram: Discourse on ‘Illakiya Mandram’ by K. Rajendran, Sakti Velammal Nagar, S.S. Colony, 5 p.m.

Sri Navaneetha Krishnaswamy Devasthanam: Unjal Urchavam, North Masi Street, 6 p.m.

Holy Rosary Church: Annual festival, Fr. Anbin Amalan, Town Hall Road, 6.30 p.m.

CULTURE

Ragapriya Chamber Music Club: Vocal concert by Salem Dr. Gayathri Venkatesan, Fortune Pandiyan Hotel, 6 p.m.

Madurai Kumara Gana Saba Trust: Talk by Shanmuga Thirukumaran 7 p.m., Saranalaya School of Dance students bharatanatyam, Sri Prasanna Venkatachalapathi Temple, Tallakulam, 8 p.m.

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and Meditation classes, 444 KK Nagar East

Gandhi Museum Readers Club: 113th meeting, V. Selvaraj author ‘Thondar Ko.Ve” speaks, Library, 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Yadava College: Students and faculty members offer prayers for Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s speedy recovery, TN Minister Sellur K. Raju presides, college campus, 10 a.m.

SACS MAVMM Engineering College: “Thuimai” 2016 P. Periya Pullan MLA chief guest, K. Chelladurai EO Alagar Temple presides, N. Baskaran college chairman speaks, Alagarkoil, 10 a.m.

Sermathai Vasan College for Women: Edu-expo, 10 a.m.

Pandian Saraswathi Yadav Engineering College: Two-day ‘Food Bazaar,’ Kids Garage, Ayyar Bungalow, 10 a.m.

Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre: Debate on ‘stroke awareness’ by pattimandram fame S. Raja, Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry auditorium, Kamarajar Salai, 5.30 p.m.

IIPA & Madurai Institute of Social Sciences: Meet on ‘Strengthening of ethical and moral values in governance,’ Dr. K. Malaisamy, former MP, inaugurates, MISS campus, Alagarkoil Road, 9.30 a.m.

People’s Union For Civil Liberties: B. Thirumalai senior journalist speaks on ‘Custodial deaths in TN’ Sharing the experience of PUCL Fact-Finding team’s visit to Coimbatore by Dr. R. Murali, PUCL general secretary, MUTA Hall, Kakka Thope, 5.30 p.m.

Rotary Club of Madurai Kings City: Largest human finger print to promote literacy awareness on APJ Abdul Kalam’s birth anniversary, Commissioner of Police Shailesh Kumar Yadav chief guest, Mahatma Montessori School, Surveyor Colony, 7.30 a.m.

Paradise Foundation: Birth anniversary of APJ Abdul Kalam, VJ Ducathi chief guest, 4 p.m., Grand opening of library by Athipathi, ASK Institute, No. 67 Kamarajar Salai, 4 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, 14 Vythianatha Iyer Street, Shenoy Nagar, 7 p.m.