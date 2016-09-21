“The Vaigai river will get more attention from now on”

Efforts to get Madurai into the smart cities in the country fetched the desired results.

On Tuesday, Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Nanduri told The Hindu that the heritage city had been chosen for the select Smart City Club.

The Commissioner, who was instrumental in giving a fresh thrust on rebuilding, had formed an exclusive team comprising architects and technocrats to work and compete in the selection process.

For over eight months, the team prepared documents and organised meetings to get public opinion.

The proposal was focussed around the world famous Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple. “The idea clicked successfully,” Mr. Sandeep Nanduri said.

“We had submitted proposals worth around Rs.1300 crore with which, different components would be taken care of. For instance, Madurai, which is known for its heritage values, the treasures would be preserved. Likewise, the city would be given a facelift even in basic amenities,” he added.

The Corporation would form a private limited company for this purpose and the special purpose vehicle would identify projects under the Smart City development.

Focus on Vaigai

The Vaigai river would get more attention from now on, he said.

Similarly, IT sector, which had planned to come here in a big way, would also get its due from the Corporation.