Flagging off an awareness rally on Thursday to mark the International Day for Disaster Reduction, which falls on October 13, Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao said the district was well-equipped to handle any disaster.

He said the district had a workable disaster management plan in place and a team of officials from various departments to tackle emergencies, including natural and man-made disasters.

With the district hoping for a bountiful northeast monsoon to meet irrigation and drinking water demands, officials had been instructed to ensure that canals were desilted and tank bunds strengthened.

Round-the-clock control rooms would be set up at all Tahsildar offices during the monsoon, if required, to monitor the situation.

Later, personnel from Fire and Rescue Services, in the presence of District Fire Officer P. Saravanakumar, performed a drill demonstrating various techniques of fire fighting.